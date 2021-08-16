Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $11.02 on Monday. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGSGY. Danske downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.