Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 252.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $257.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,925 shares of company stock worth $15,760,079. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

