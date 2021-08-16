iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.97 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

