AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $177.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

