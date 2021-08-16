AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

