Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.