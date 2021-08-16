Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $642.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

