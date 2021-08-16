Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.12. MoneyGram International posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $30,115,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.86 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.73. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.