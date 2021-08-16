Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $45.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $54.00 on Friday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.