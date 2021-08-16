-$0.70 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $4.90 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

