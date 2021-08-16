CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CSP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CSP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of -309.90 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

