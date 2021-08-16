Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 37,950 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.25 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13.

