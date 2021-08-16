Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $214,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

