Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $285,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 411,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 312.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 107,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 27,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

