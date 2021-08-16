Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $491,000 Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.01 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

