Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $200.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

