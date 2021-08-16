State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $135.06 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.