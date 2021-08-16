Ledyard National Bank Sells 200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $169.78 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

