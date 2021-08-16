Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 266 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

