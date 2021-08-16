Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 460 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ITT worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in ITT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $98.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.30.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

