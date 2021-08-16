Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $150.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $151.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.