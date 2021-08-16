Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 137.2% in July

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.0 days.
TSMRF opened at $31.08 on Monday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
