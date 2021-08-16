Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $178.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

