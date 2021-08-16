Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) recently:

8/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

8/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/22/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

7/12/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During first-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 22% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high costs and supply-related constraints may pressurize the company’s margins. This, along with competitive pressures and inclement weather conditions, are headwinds.”

7/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

