Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of UMH Properties worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 469,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.