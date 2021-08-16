Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $23,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 214,623 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $53.76 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

