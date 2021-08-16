Short Interest in Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Decreases By 44.4%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

TUFBY stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Thai Union Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78.

Get Thai Union Group Public alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Thai Union Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.