Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $40,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 124,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,881,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.97 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

