Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,569 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $44,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after buying an additional 568,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $123.47 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

