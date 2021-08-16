salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.56 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.