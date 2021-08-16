-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

