Brokerages Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $17.77 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

