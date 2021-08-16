CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

