Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases Shares of 5,891 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.05 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

