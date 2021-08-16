-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.
Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
