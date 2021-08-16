-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

