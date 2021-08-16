Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,202 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.85 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

