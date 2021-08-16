Versor Investments LP Invests $263,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.