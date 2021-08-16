Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,049 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $74,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

