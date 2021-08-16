Warburg Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.82 ($65.67).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €63.18 ($74.33) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

