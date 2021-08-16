Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,882 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Janus Henderson Group worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

JHG opened at $42.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $43.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

