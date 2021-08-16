iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $53,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,380,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $68.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

