Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,227 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $95,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $778.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $778.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.