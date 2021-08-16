Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 108,274 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,274 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.36 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 37.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

