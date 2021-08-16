Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 517 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.