Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,553 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $88.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

