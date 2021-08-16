DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $210.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.26.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.