GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

