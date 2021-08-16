GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Mosaic by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

