Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

