Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.